3A/2A Girls Basketball: Warriors score in abundance, Tigers rebound on road

Nathan Ecker/News-Register file photo## YC’s Ella Amerson tries to increase the space between her and Neah-Kah-Nie guard Jasmine Jones during the Tigers 44-34 win over the Pirates on Thursday, Jan. 29, at the Tiger Dome. Amerson was YC’s leading scorer in a road victory over Warrenton on Feb. 6. Nathan Ecker/News-Register file photo##Bulldog junior Grace TerBush defends against Dayton’s Bella Lopez during Willamina’s loss to the Pirates on Friday, Jan. 30, at Willamina High School. Terbush has been a leader all season for the Bulldogs and was a steady voice as they tried to beat Scio on Feb. 9.

Amity 81

Jefferson 32

Four players had double-digit performances on Friday night as No. 2 Amity (21-2, 14-0) extended their PacWest Conference unbeaten streak with a home victory against No. 10 Jefferson (14-6, 11-3).

Adie Nisly led the Warriors’ third 80-plus point outing with 20 points, half of which came in the second quarter.

Kylie Wilson and Haley Miersma were both hot on the offensive end as well, scoring 18 points apiece. Wilson found all her shots from inside the paint, but Miersma was lethal from range, sinking four 3-pointers.

Alyssa McMullen was Amity’s next highest contributor with 10 points and led a 20-7 third-quarter run to give her team a 66-22 lead.

Lilyana Rideout scored eight points, Eliza Nisly totaled seven and Adelynne Slowik found an early basket for two points.

Amity topped 20 points in all but the fourth quarter, where they still outscored Jefferson 15-10.

The Warriors secured the No. 1 spot in the PacWest with their win, but still look to close the season strong, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. road tip off at Dayton on Tuesday.

Dayton 24

Taft 81

No. 24 Dayton (12-10, 6-8) could only muster as many points as its ranking on Friday while battling illness on a road trip to No. 11 Taft (18-6, 13-2).

Taft junior Olivia-Kate Davis overwhelmed the Pirates, scoring 26 points. Meanwhile, Dayton junior Hadley Hughes did all she could to keep her team within reach, earning a team-high 14 points. Hughes scored eight points at the free-throw line.

Bella Lopez added six points and Charly Upmeyer and Shikha Vagotra combined for four.

Dayton faces another lofty task when it hosts Amity on Tuesday, then will end the season Friday with a senior night celebration against No. 34 Scio (5-16, 5-9) at 7:30 p.m.

The victor of Dayton and Scio will likely earn the fifth spot in the PacWest league playoff, while the loser will see its season come to an end. As of Feb. 9, Dayton is fifth in the conference.

Delphian 18

Regis 78

A four-game winning streak for No. 30 Delphian (8-10, 4-8) was snapped on Friday while playing host to 2A No. 1 Regis (21-1, 12-0).

The Dragons scored six more points than their previous meeting with the Rams but were ultimately no match for the highest scoring offense in Class 2A.

Delphian ends the season this week with two games, starting with a road contest at No. 4 Western Christian (18-3, 10-2) on Tuesday. Their schedule wraps on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. home tip off versus No. 21 Santiam (8-14, 5-7).

Sheridan 21

Colton 56

No. 38 Sheridan (0-17, 0-12) scored 20 or more points for the ninth time this season, but it was not enough to topple 2A No. 15 Colton (15-7, 9-3).

The Spartans play three games this week to end the season while looking for their first win. They host No. 37 Gervais (3-17, 1-11) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., see 4A Independent North Marion (1-15) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and travel to No. 20 Kennedy (10-12, 7-5) on Friday.

Willamina 39

Scio 40

One point was all that separated No. 36 Willamina (3-18, 2-12) and No. 34 Scio (5-16, 5-9) on Friday during a Bulldogs road trip.

Willamina hosts No. 38 Salem Academy (2-20, 0-14) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for Senior Recognition Night before concluding the season on Friday at No. 32 Blanchet Catholic (8-12, 4-10).

Yamhill Carlton 54

Warrenton 50

After suffering their first home loss of the season to 3A No. 3 Banks, the No. 15-ranked Tigers (16-6, 6-4) rebounded with a tight win against No. 33 Warrenton (7-13, 2-7) on the road.

YC took an 18-1 lead after one quarter and led 27-14 at halftime. They were outscored 17-10 in the third period and 19-17 in the fourth but found enough late buckets to tamp down Warrenton’s late rally.

Junior guard Tairen Farnsworth led the Tigers with 15 points. Ella Amerson and Lilah Stahl also found their shooting strokes, netting 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Peyton Gregor and Makenzi Lynn each scored five points, while Josie Von and Kelsie King combined for six.

As of Feb. 9, the Tigers are third in the Coastal Range League and would receive a berth in the conference playoff next week. YC hosts 3A No. 21 and Coastal Range No. 4 Rainer (13-5, 5-4) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before ending the regular season at No. 44 Corbett (0-22, 0-9) on Thursday.