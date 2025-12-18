3A/2A Girls Basketball: Tigers defeat Bulldogs; Pirates keep sailing

Yamhill Carlton 35

The Tigers (6-1) were on top of a low-scoring affair in the West Valley, defeating the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-1) 35-27 on Wednesday night.

Williamina’s recent struggles extended into Tuesday as they began 3A PacWest Conference play with a 50-27 loss to Santiam Christian (2-4, 1-0).

The Tigers will have a short break for the holidays before going up against Jefferson, Regis and Elmira at the Valley Catholic Holiday Tournament from Dec. 28-30.

The Bulldogs face Rainer at home on Friday and will play Marshfield and Scappoose at the Scappoose Tournament on Dec. 27-28.

Dayton 54

Salem Academy 18

The Pirates (5-1, 1-0) kept rolling on Tuesday at Salem Academy (1-3, 0-1), winning its fourth consecutive game with a score of 54-18.

Dayton continued to dominate the interior as junior forwards Hadley Hughes and Charly Upmeyer led the team with 15 and 17 points, respectively. The Pirates led 34-8 at halftime thanks to 13 combined points from the forward duo in the second quarter.

Sophomore forward Jayden Mayhew scored seven points, while junior guard Nora Shepard and Bella Lopez tallied six and five points. Nine of the guards’ 11 points came from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Lou Avil and senior guard Rachel Baumholtz each added two points.

The Pirates faced Blanchet Catholic (3-2, 0-1) at home on Thursday (after News-Register deadline) and will take a breather during the holiday break before playing in the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy High School from Jan. 1-3.

Sheridan 23

Regis 83

The Spartans (0-5, 0-1) scored their second-most points in a game this season on Tuesday but fell at 2A Tr-River foe and 2A No. Regis (4-0, 1-0) 83-23.

Sheridan began play at the Bobcat Classic on Thursday against Harper Charter at Cove High School in Eastern Oregon and will continue tournament play through the weekend at Union High School.

Delphian 13

Colton 51

The Dragons (2-3, 0-1) dropped their first 2A Tri-River Conference league game on Monday to Colton (2-2, 1-0) 51-13.

Delphian will play next on Friday, Jan. 9 at Gervais.