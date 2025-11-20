3A/2A Football: District champion Dayton leads list of All-League recipients

Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo##Stephan Macias escapes a tackle during Dayton’s first-round playoff game against Douglas on Friday, Nov. 7 at Dayton High School. Macias ran for 51 yards and a touchdown, while securing 14 defensive tackles in what ended up as his final high school football game.

The No. 4-ranked Dayton Pirates were unstoppable in the regular season this fall, going 9-0 overall and 7-0 in league play, before falling to No. 13 Douglas in the first round of the 3A State Championship tournament.

Dayton’s excellence was recognized by Special District 2 coaches and staff, with Pirates’ Head Coach Jacob Peterson earning Coach of the Year honors for the second time since 2023, the last time Dayton went undefeated. Peterson was also named COY in 2021, but credits the nominations to a supportive staff and talented athletes that “make him look good.”

Three other Pirates joined the list, with senior running back Stephan Macias named Co-Offensive Back of the Year, alongside Taft senior Kol Tolan. Macias rushed for 1,149 yards and 15 touchdowns, ranking fifth and ninth, respectively, in Oregon. Fellow senior Asher Maxwell joined the honorees, earning Defensive Back of the Year, while junior Wyatt Sherwood was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Santiam Christian senior Steen Smith won Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Many Pirates earned All-League awards on both sides of the ball.

Macias led the dual threats, earning First-Team honors as a running back and linebacker. Maxwell earned First-Team status as a running back and defensive back. Meanwhile, Sherwood was named First-Team as an offensive lineman and Second-Team as a defensive linebacker. Senior Logan Oliveira was another Dayton First-Team selection on the offensive line, also seeing Second-Team honors as a defensive lineman.

Rounding out the Pirates’ dual-award winners was senior Alejandro Magana as a First-Team punter and kicker, senior Ryan Mullins as a First-Team defensive back and honorable mention at quarterback and junior Makoy Fleeman as an honorable mention at defensive back and running back.

Other Pirates earning honors were juniors Kolby Wofford (First-Team defensive lineman), Royal Carlson (First-Team defensive lineman), Taylr Miller (Second-Team wide receiver) and Jose Hernandez (Second-Team offensive lineman).

Amity

The Warriors went 3-6 this season and saw six total All-League nominations, with seniors Brad Sexton (First-Team tight end and honorable mention defensive back) and Khalil Mirza (Second-Team running back and honorable mention linebacker) earning recognition on offense and defense.

Seniors Matthew Trunde (Second-Team defensive lineman) and Steven Deweese (honorable mention running back) were also awarded alongside junior Paden Berkey (honorable mention offensive lineman).

Yamhill Carlton

The Tigers scratched out just two wins in 2025 but played competitive football against highly ranked opponents thanks to the likes of seniors Tyler Pond and Jason Kelley.

Pond was named First-Team for running back and linebacker in Special District 1, while Kelley earned First-Team honors as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Five more Tigers were recognized: senior Wes Cicoria (Second-Team defensive lineman), senior Deegan Tuning (honorable mention offensive lineman), senior Gavin Smith (honorable mention offensive lineman), freshman Brayden Kutter (honorable mention offensive lineman), and junior Owen Leahy (honorable mention linebacker).

Sheridan

Spartans’ senior Tristan Sayer was the only Sheridan player to earn All-League honors. He did so as a Second-Team offensive lineman in 2A Special District 2.