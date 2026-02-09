3A/2A Boys Basketball: Pirates complete late comeback, Warriors trample Lions

Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo##Pirate junior Taylr Miller drives toward the baseline with his left hand during Dayton’s 58-53 victory over Willamina on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at Dayton High School. Miller led the Pirates with 20 points against Taft on Feb. 6.

Amity 72

Jefferson 37

No. 17 Amity (14-8, 10-4) manhandled No. 46 Jefferson (0-21, 0-14) on Friday in the Warrior Gymnasium thanks to three flowing rivers of double-digit point performances.

Sophomore guard Austin Lopez led the trouncing with 26 points and six hits from beyond the arc. Seniors Diego Dubay Lomeli and Khalil Mirza were equally as dangerous around the paint, scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Ethan Owings found the hoop a handful of times for nine points, while Eli Christensen and Dalton Zipser each contributed one basket in the final period for four combined points.

In the first quarter, Lomeli scored 10 and Lopez sank half of his 3-pointers to give Amity a 30-13 lead. Jefferson found life in the second quarter with nine points from sophomore Henry Campbell. They outscored Amity 12-5, but the Warriors still held a 35-25 lead.

Outbursts of 16 and 21 points in the third and fourth quarters helped topple Jefferson while the Warriors’ defense was ever stifling, allowing just nine and three points.

Amity faces Dayton for the third time this season on Tuesday, seeking to sweep the season series and secure a top 20 ranking in 3A. The Warriors sit at fourth in the PacWest and must win their final two contests to have a chance at a top three league placement.

Dayton 63

Taft 61

Down 14 points in the third quarter, No. 26-ranked Dayton (9-13, 6-8) rallied from behind to inch out its third consecutive victory and second of the season over No. 33 Taft (8-15, 5-10).

Facing their final road trip of the regular season, the Pirates saw a 24-23 halftime lead dissipate as Taft went on a 22-13 run to jump ahead 45-37 in the third quarter.

Both teams went to the bonus in the fourth quarter, but Dayton had help from all sides as five players contributed to a 26-16 advantage in the final eight minutes.

Taylr Miller scored seven of his team-leading 20 points in the final frame and was aided by Tanner Gentry, who scored all eight of his points in the closing minutes.

Asher Maxwell helped the late push, tallying five of his seven points when it mattered most.

Xzavian Patty and Jax Brandon-Sanchez were also difference makers with eight points each. Adding on early in the game was Jaxon Allen with six points.

Dayton hosts Amity on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Delphian 44

Regis 91

The No. 39-ranked Dragons (0-14, 0-10) had a better showing than their first meeting against 2A No. 3 Regis (20-2, 10-0) but were still outmatched in their second-to-last home game of the season.

Delphian travels to 2A No. 12 Western Christian (11-9, 8-2) on Tuesday and concludes its season at home on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tip off versus No. 27 Santiam (8-13, 6-4).

Willamina 51

Scio 64

Fighting valiantly, the No. 37-ranked Bulldogs (7-14, 3-11) were able to hold No. 22 Scio (12-9, 7-7) to three fewer points than their previous meeting, but offense was harder to come by as they dropped their second game in a row.

Willamina hosts No. 7 Salem Academy (16-6, 11-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for senior night,7 with hopes of a better result than their 71-46 loss at Salem Academy on Jan. 16.

Yamhill Carlton 39

Warrenton 52

Battling late-season fatigue while recovering from widespread illness, No. 25 YC (13-8, 6-4) could not find any rhythm on Friday in a road loss to No. 29 Warrenton (13-8, 5-4).

On Jan. 15, the Tigers beat Warrenton 47-35, but the defense was not as impenetrable this time around on a trip to the coast.

Despite the loss, YC holds on to the third spot in the Coastal Range League rankings as of Feb. 9, and will finish the season with a home bout against No. 47 Rainer (4-16, 1-8) on Tuesday and a road trip to No. 38 Corbett (5-16, 4-5) on Thursday.

Coastal Range playoffs begin next week with the league’s No. 4 facing No. 3, which, as it stands, would be YC hosting Warrenton. The winner would face the league’s No. 2 (Neah-Kah-Nie as of Feb. 9), and the winner of that contest would play No. 1 (Banks as of Feb. 9.)