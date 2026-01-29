3A/2A Boy Basketball: Bulldogs get first conference wins, Warriors play upset

Amity 87

Salem Academy 73

Amity (11-7, 7-3) improved to No. 16 in Class 3A after upsetting No. 7 Salem Academy (14-4, 9-2) at home on Tuesday.

Having lost 63-60 in their first meeting, the Warriors exacted revenge thanks to five double-digit scoring performances.

Freshman Carter Haarsma led with 22 points, while Asher Weiler and Austin Lopez were just as lethal with 19 and 17 points. Bradley Sexton scored 11 points and dished the ball around for four assists. Senior Deigo Dubay Lomeli also did a little of everything, scoring 10 points, securing a team-high nine rebounds and making four assists.

Amity travels to No. 13 Blanchet Catholic (13-5, 9-2) on Friday, attempting to sweep the season series with the Cavaliers.

Dayton 51

Santiam Christian 52

The No.31-ranked Pirates (6-13, 3-8) played well but couldn’t execute in crunch time as they dropped their second game of the season to No. 9 Santiam Christian (14-5, 9-2).

Dayton fought back from a 16-10 deficit after one quarter, and led 29-23 at halftime. They were outscored 17-14 in the third quarter but held onto a 43-40 lead before not seeing enough shots fall their way in the closing minutes.

Freshman Xzavian Patty had a team-high 14 points while going 6-for-10 from the field. Tanner Gentry and Taylr Miller went for 11 points, and Jax Brandon-Sanchez added eight. But 19 points from the Eagles’ Bradyn Biza was the game-high and helped Santiam Christian claw back in the middle periods.

Dayton rematches with Willamina on Friday at 6 p.m. inside the Bulldogs gymnasium. The Pirates won the first meeting by a hair, taking the contest 58-53 in overtime.

Willamina 73

Jefferson 33

The No. 35 Bulldogs (5-11, 1-8) broke their PacWest losing streak with a bang on Tuesday, scoring their most points in a game this season at No. 43 Jefferson (0-17, 0-10).

Willamina will look to maintain the offensive touch on Friday when they do battle with the Pirates.

Delphian 43

Kennedy 61

Delphian (0-12, 0-8) remained ranked No. 39 in Class 2A with a loss at home against No. 29 Kennedy (6-14, 3-5) on Tuesday.

Still winless, the Dragons will look for better results on Friday when they host No. 32 Gervais (6-10, 3-5).