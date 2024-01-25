By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • January 25, 2024 Tweet

'24 Hours: Noon to 1 at Brookdale

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Caregiver Adrian Heredia delivers lunch to Leigh Ann Webb in the activity room at Brookdale McMinnville Town Center. Her dining companion is Kathlene Neal. Webb’s dog, Molly, is on the floor beside her chair, but will make the rounds later, checking on leftovers. Standing in the background is Brandie Briggs-Koch, who also visited every table during the noon hour. Rusty Rae/News-Register##As he awaits his lunch, Dave Garver chuckles over the teasing among diners at his table, including his wife, Lavonne, and their friend, Wilma Treick. The Garvers moved to Brookdale after a lifetime of raising horses. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Betty Graves, center, enjoys talking with hospice nurse Ashley Miller as she checks her vital signs at the end of the lunch hour. Graves is sitting with Tad Pappas, left, a longtime friend. The women said they keep track of one another and often share meals together.

Stories One Hour At A Time: In 2024, we follow the county around the clock in “’24 Hours,” a new feature in the News-Register. Today’s piece — noon to 1 p.m. at Brookdale — begins a year-long series of 24 stories, one hour at a time. We will observe 24 separate scenes, two dozen parts of life in our local communities, moving in chronological order like the hands of a clock. The twice-monthly tales will conclude in late December. Look for the next installment — 1 to 2 p.m. — in the e-edition on Wednesday, Jan. 31.



By the time the clock strikes 12, several residents of Brookdale McMinnville City Center were already seated in the activity room, ready for lunch.

Some were watching the big-screen TV, where shots show landscapes in different parts of the world. On Jan. 22, most of the scenes are snow-covered, but all are different — one aerial view of a forest appears pink as the sun sets in that part of the world.

“Now we’re in Scandinavia,” called out Brandie Briggs-Koch, Brookdale’s activity director, pointing out another wintry landscape.

Tom King and Ernie Moser occupied the table closest to the screen. “I like to hang out with Brandie and watch movies or work out,” King said, pointing to a tall bookcase stuffed with DVDs.

Moser, a former forest ranger and law enforcement officer, said he’d rather spend time outside. But in January, he’s fine with looking at the photos of outdoor scenes instead.

When the weather’s better, King said, he will gladly join his friend in walking to a nearby park.

A few tables away, Leigh Ann Webb settled in, her corgi-pug mix, Molly, at her feet. Webb filled out her menu, circling corned beef and cabbage as the entree and cranberry-orange juice to drink.

Residents always have a choice of two daily specials, such as corned beef or fillet of sole today, along with grilled cheese, a turkey club and artichoke rotini salad with chicken that are always available.

They also can choose side dishes — O’Brien potatoes were popular today — and desserts such as peach-upside down cake, fresh fruit and sugar-free ice cream. All the dishes are low-sodium and some are sugar- or gluten-free.

Molly was very interested when caregivers delivered the food to Webb and other residents. As the meal drew to a close, the little dog wandered the room, visiting human friends who might have a few bites left over.

“She knows me,” Moser said as the dog gazed steadily at his turkey sandwich.

Sitting next to Moser, Rita Anderson chuckled. “Hope springs eternal,” she said.



Banter flew at the next table, too. Dave and Lavonne Garver sat with Wilma Treick. They teased one another with glee.

“Wilma’s name is spelled ‘o-r-n-e-r-y,” said Dave, whose cap proclaimed him a Korean War veteran.

A bit later, Treick reminded him that it was his wife, not himself, who was in charge. “Everybody should listen to Lavonne,” she said.

All in good fun, of course. Dave knows how to listen to Lavonne; after all, they will celebrate their 73rd anniversary Feb. 25.

The Garvers often talk about horses at mealtimes and other times, too. They raised thoroughbreds for many years, and he rode them at county fairs. He was too heavy to be a jockey in other types of racing, he said.

Lavonne rode, too; she’s the daughter of a bronc rider, who taught her early how not to fall off a horse. “I never did,” she said.



As the hour ticked by, Kayla Longley, the care center’s executive director, visited with diners at several tables.

Longley said she loves to see residents come out of their rooms and socialize over meals and activities.

So does Briggs-Koch. “Everyone needs social contact,” she said.

Some were reluctant following COVID, when they mostly had to quarantine in their rooms. A few still order meal trays to be delivered to their doors.

But most are getting used to being together again, Longley said, and they benefit from it.

With meal times so important, it was a blow to Brookdale when burst pipes caused a flood in the dining room during the extremely cold weather this month. The care center was one of several buildings in McMinnville that were damaged by the cold.

While the dining room is drying out, though, many residents said they don’t mind using the second-floor activity room, where they usually play bingo and gather for other events.

A few did mind, though, saying over lunch that it was taking too long to restore the dining room and mentioning other complaints. They would like to see more people on staff and see employees stay longer, for instance.

They pay a lot to live here, they said. It bothers them when they have to wait for services, whether that’s health care or laundry or the dining room.



Briggs-Koch also bounced from table to table as more residents arrived. She delivered trays, went back for beverages and made sure everyone had napkins, silverware and anything else they needed.

She greeted residents, including Tad Pappas and Betty Graves as they settled in.

At the end of the lunch hour, Graves would get a visit from a nurse and doctor, who checked her vital signs and determined how she was doing. But first, she enjoyed some conversation with Pappas.

The two women have been friends for years. They first met at the Brookdale retirement center next door, lost track of each other, then became reacquainted at Brookdale City Center.

“She’s my buddy,” said Graves of Pappas. “We don’t want to lose touch again.”

They often sit together for meals and activities. “We talk about anything and everything,” Pappas said.

They enjoy their conversations, maybe more than they enjoy the food. “It’s not bad,” Pappas shrugged, then allowed, “It’s better than having to cook it myself and having to clean up after.”