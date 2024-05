Daniel "Richard" Herron 1957 - 2024

Daniel "Richard" Herron was born December 26, 1957, and passed away January 18, 2024.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Baker Creek Community Church, McMinnville, Oregon, 97128.

Richard is survived by his wife, Theresa; son, Brock; daughter, Katie; and son, Brian, all from McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, he would love for us to donate to Shriners Hospital For Children, 3101 S.W. Sam Jackson Park Rd., Portland, OR 97239.