Ann Marie Huntley 1933 - 2024

Ann Marie Huntley passed away peacefully on May 9, 2024. She was born in Timber Lake, South Dakota. In 1947, her family moved from a farm in Frazee, Minnesota, to the big city of McMinnville, Oregon.

Ann Danielson married Ralph Huntley in 1953, and they raised their three children, Jerry, Joni, and Sandy (Sexton) in Sheridan. The family enjoyed camping, waterskiing and sports. Ralph and Ann attended many sporting events supporting their children and OSU. Ann retired after 28 years of teaching elementary school. When the children moved out, Ralph and Ann took up downhill skiing and traveled the world with friends.

Ralph passed away in 1992. Ann continued to travel, visiting five continents. In 2001, she moved to Salem to be near family. Ann gardened, socialized with friends, and was an active member of a retired teachers' group and Trinity Lutheran Church. She moved to Rock of Ages Memory Care and was under hospice for the past two years. Ann has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a luncheon and gathering for friends and family at noon, June 9, 2024, after the regular worship service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan.

If you wish to make a donation, Ann’s favorite charities were Rock of Ages and Trinity Lutheran Church. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com