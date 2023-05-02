Mark Seward 1954 - 2024

Mark Seward, a beloved resident of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away May 12, 2024. Born on July 4, 1954, he was the eldest of seven children born to Alva and Fern (Payne) Seward. In 1979, Mark married Dottie (VanDeWalle), and together they raised three children on a small farm outside of Yamhill.

Mark was so good at retiring that he did it twice: first from Cascade Steel Mills after 25 years, and then from RB Rubber after another 20 years. Even after two retirements, he remained active by operating a welding shop he purchased in 2003. Mark found joy in going to work every day.



Standing at an impressive 6’6", Mark was a superhero to many. His intelligence, strength, stubbornness, and generosity left a lasting impact. He was the most supportive father, attending hundreds of sports games, building soap box derby cars, and working on many family vehicles. On Christmas mornings, he eagerly woke up before his kids to witness their excitement as gifts were opened. Mark shed tears when they eventually moved out of the house. His love for his family continued for his grandkids, often shown by never saying "no" to their endless requests for his time.



Mark’s adventurous spirit led him to try countless new hobbies, such as scuba diving, hang gliding, dune buggies, showing horses, skiing and racing motorcycles. He was annoyingly good at everything he did. With his sons by his side, he took many motorcycle journeys exploring winding mountain roads, vast plains, and remote campgrounds. Mark reveled in the freedom of the open road. Rain or shine, for years, he rode his motorcycle daily.



Despite being a man of few words, Mark’s wisdom resonated deeply. He attended night classes at the local college and devoured YouTube tutorials; he was always eager to learn something new. His knowledge led him to the ability to fix anything, and he always had the tool (or three) for the job.



Mark was preceded in death by his father, Alva; and his sister, Linda. He leaves behind his mother, Fern; five siblings; his wife, Dottie; their three children, Chad (Stephanie), Ryan, and Ashley (Earl) Mack; and four grandchildren.



Friends and family are invited to join a celebration of Mark’s irreplaceable life which will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Camp Yamhill.