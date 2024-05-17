May 17, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: May 17, 2024

Nothing accomplished

Almost two years ago, County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer survived her recall election by approximately 1,600 votes. The people who voted for Lindsay should ask themselves what she has done for them since then.

Her big-dollar backers could claim they’ve gotten to sit down with her for a meal or some such, as repayment for their support, but the rest of us haven’t had that luxury. Nothing of any substance seems to have gotten done in a county with a $189 million budget.

Here’s hoping we don’t find ourselves this same question again because Lindsay has gotten re-elected. Vote for David “Bubba” King instead.

Philip Haynes

McMinnville

Wise choice

Yamhill County families and farmers need strong leadership and experience to protect our communities and spend resources wisely. Yamhill County is a special place with special communities and elections provide an important opportunity to choose proven leaders.

As interested voters, we attended candidate forums in McMinnville and Newberg during April and May. The candidates for county commissioner were very well differentiated during those events.

One came off as very talented, informed and prepared. Qualified and experienced, she exhibited traits of a strong leader and manager. The other simply didn’t.

We need competent, tested leadership and representation. The choice is vividly clear: Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer is the best candidate for Yamhill County commissioner.

The News-Register, even after these very telling opportunities to hear the candidates, made a big mistake by endorsing a candidate who is not qualified or ready. His lack of knowledge of the county government and his inexperience are too risky.

Being a leader is sometimes about making difficult and controversial decisions for the good of the community. That is why we elect people who can think independently, ask questions, communicate effectively and reason well.

It is not all about spending and taxing more or chasing short-term supposedly “free” money. It is about making difficult choices and making government accountable to the people.

Our families have served, lived, learned and farmed for generations in Yamhill County. We support the proven, intelligent and capable Lindsay Berschauer.

She represents the welfare of all citizens, farmers, industries and businesses.

We encourage you to dig deeper than the newspaper and filter out the noise to form your own opinion. A vote for Lindsay Berschauer is a wise choice.

Steve Belt

McMinnville

Lee Schrepel

Yamhill



Leader instilling pride

As a business owner and taxpayer, I’ve had enough of the careless and wasteful actions of the current board of commissioners.

We need the board to be taking action to address addiction and homelessness. Instead it is de-funding programs working to address the problem.

Our businesses and families are suffering due to these actions. We are already severely underserving our community, and can’t afford to now lose more funding.

I want a commissioner who is pro-farmer, pro small business and pro Yamhill county. This makes my vote for Bubba King one of my easiest choices.

He conducts himself with integrity, he’s truly non-partisan, he advocates for everyone in the community, and he remains calm under pressure.

He knows and loves Oregon. He wants to work together to find solutions for a diverse community. He will work for the people who will hire him — the voters and the taxpayers, not a few special-interest folks.

He is a candidate who will follow the law, value ethics, ensure the safety and security of this county and be a leader we can be proud of. Vote for Bubba King!

Lisa Pool

McMinnville



Time for a change

It is time for a change to a new commissioner who does not shut down, ignore and vilify those whose views are different.

It is time for a change to a new commissioner who recognizes and listens to the myriad of citizen viewpoints in this county.

It is time for a change to a new commissioner who does not denigrate fiscal conservatives not blindly following her leadership.

It is time for a change to a new commissioner who understands that those who hold center and left viewpoints should also be heard.

It is time for a change to a new commissioner who does not push cronyism.

It is time for a change to bring back the values of civility and courtesy.

It is time to vote for Bubba King.

Sidonie Winfield

McMinnville