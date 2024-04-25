'24 hours: 7 to 8 p.m. at the grange

By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 25, 2024 Tweet

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Round dance couples — including Deena and Don Myatt, center, Jennie and Nate Ramer, front left, and Kevin Steward and Carol Roos, front right — circle the floor at the McMinnville Grange Hall, where the Braids and Braves Square Dance Club hosts events on the third Saturday of each month. Round dances alternate with square dances, which involve four couples moving in a square formation. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Sandra Pinion’s square dancing dress flares as she twirls quickly during a move with Paul Myatt, with whom she partnered while taking lessons years ago. She was thrilled to see Paul arrive Saturday night, so she’d have someone to dance with during breaks from cuing round dances. Other couples visible in the square are Judy Russell and Bruce Lowther, left, and Don and Deena Myatt, right, who are Paul’s parents. Rusty Rae/News-Register##KC Curtis sings out calls that direct square dancers how to move — telling them how to dance with their partners and the three other couples who make up their formation. Curtis was a musician before he learned to square dance 30 years ago, and now he mixes 1970s rock with square dance calls.



The McMinnville Grange Hall was nearly empty at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. It’s seems to be just a big room with wooden floors, benches along each wall and a stage at the east end.

But by 6:59, the space is alive with square dance enthusiasts in colorful clothes, flaring skirts and fancy blouses, bolo ties and cowboy hats. They stand by twos or threes, catching up.

On the dot of 7, the music begins, and dancers swirl and swagger onto the floor to work up a sweat.

“Let’s get started with rounds,” says Jennie Ramer, president of the Braids and Braves Square Dance Club, which hosts dances on the third Saturday of each month in the grange hall.

“Let’s have fun,” she says. “Let’s dance.”

Round dance cuer Sandra Pinion picks up the mic for the first dance, in which seven couples waltz and spin as they walk in a big circle, one after another, around the floor.

“Together, closed,” she says, her cues telling each pair to walk close together to the beat. “Open box, strut four, stop…” and on it goes as they move round and round.

“Twirl two, walk two, left turn and box,” the cuer continues, bouncing as she sings out the directions. “Back to back, circle away, two twos, change sides and do it again…

“Rock the boat, pitch double, scissors through, scoot … pitch double to a butterfly; change sides and do it again.”



Pinion grew up in McMinnville, graduating from Mac High in 2011. She was 16 when her mother “dragged me to a square dance,” she said, although her mother, avid dancer Barbara Pinion, disputes the “dragged” part, preferring “invited.”

No matter how willing Sandra was to attend, once she arrived, she thought it was “pretty cool.” She soon found herself taking both square and round dance lessons.

About a year later, she started learning to cue. “It takes practice,” said Pinion, who now cues and teaches for several clubs in the Willamette Valley. “You have to know the rhythm and the beat.”

Back when she was taking Braids and Braves lessons, Pinion often danced with another teen, Paul Myatt, and is thrilled to see her old partner this Saturday. They square dance energetically when she’s not cuing rounds. The flounced skirt of her green dress twirls with each do-si-do.

“I enjoy seeing all the friends I’ve made over the years,” she says.

While she’s on stage or on the dance floor, Barbara Pinion watches proudly. She no longer dances, as she did for more than 50 years, but still enjoys listening to the music and watching the constant motion.

She also has an important job tonight: Holding on to the next generation of Pinion square dancers, 15-month-old Henry. A square dance fan since infancy, he’s rarin’ to go once the music starts, and would happily scoot onto the dance floor if given half a chance.



Henry is the youngest person in the hall tonight, but the youngest trained square dancer isn’t much older: Emma Ellenwood is 10 — oh, make that 10 ½ — and she wears a puffy skirt in a butterfly print, butterfly necklace and lilac cowboy hat over long hair tied into braids.

Here with her grandparents, Jennie and Nate Ramer, Emma is on the floor for almost every dance. “It’s hilarious,” she said. “A lot of time people like to squat so they’re my height when they dance with me.”

Not true of her grandfather, though. When they partner up, he stands tall, Emma’s hat coming up to his chest. They promenade in perfect rhythm.

Emma often joins her grandparents for the monthly dances, which happen September through May.

Outside the hall, located on Old Sheridan Road at the south edge of McMinnville, the night is quiet. But inside, there’s a riot of color and sound — music and laughter and the rhythmic tapping of feet.

Sometimes attendance is sparse, “just enough for one square,” Ramer said. Other times the hall is crowded — 126 people turned out in March for a dance that doubled as a memorial to longtime dancer and musician Leonard Snodgrass.

In general, she said, square dance “clubs are dwindling” and the average age of dancers is increasing. McMinnville is lucky to have Braids and Braves, which was celebrating its 83rd birthday April 20, she said. Clubs also are going strong in Lebanon, Silverton, Salem and the Portland area.

The McMinnville club welcomes dancers from other places and new members, or people who think they might like to join, as well.

Braids and Braves offers lessons each fall; dancers are eager to teach the movements and patterns to new members and help them put moves together as the caller sings the moves out to the beat of the music. It takes a lot of practice to keep up the quick pace.



Tonight, more than 30 people have come to the hall. Some, like Grandma Pinion and Henry, sit on the sidelines and observe. Others take breaks to rest.

Most join the dancing, and by 7:30 there are three squares in progress on the floor, filling the room with a kaleidoscope of color.

It takes four couples to make one square – or eight people, anyway. Many women, such as Trena Worthington, know the men’s part and move over to the left, dancing with another woman if not enough males are available.

Worthington first tried square dancing in sixth grade, going to lessons with her sister. After she married, she asked her husband to take lessons, too. “It’s been 40 years now” that they’ve danced together, she said.



KC Curtis of Gresham is calling the squares tonight. He claims to be the only caller in the world who plays his harmonica while calling.

A guitarist and singer, he also offers a wider range of music than some callers, programming ‘70s rock-n- roll as well as more traditional folk and country music.

“Bob Seger, Jackson Browne, even the Rolling Stones,” he said, referring to himself as “a singer who learned to call.”

He said he disliked country before he and his wife, Linda, learned to square dance at their church 30 years ago. But as he grew to love the people he met at the dances, he said, and he started to like their tunes, as well.

He wants the dancer to enjoy themselves.

“You won’t find a nicer group of people,” he said. “They’re just awesome. They help you forget your troubles.”



On stage, Curtis encourages dancers to form a square. “Look at the corner, say ‘be there for me,’ he tells the dancers. “Now look at your partner and do the same.”

He started a recorded song with a heavy 4/4 beat.

“You know this one,” he said, and sings a line from a parody version of a Queen hit, “And another one’s on, and another one’s on, another one rides the bus.”

Then he switches to actual lyrics, interspersing the words of “Another One Bites the Dust” with directions to the dancers. “Square two, three, four, hands around the ring,” he calls. “Slide through, pass through, pass to the middle and back again.”

The four couples translate his words into movement, dancing with their partners, separating, dancing with other partners then returning home.

“Boy run around the girl,” Curtis calls, sending the men in a tight circle around their women. “Pass through, trade by, bend your lines up to the middle and back again.

“Centers run around the square, boys face, grand square … When you find your partner, take her hand and bring her home again…”

As each song ends, dancers gulp breaths of air, then get into formation again – one square, two, three. Curtis chooses another song, and begins all over.

“Anybody like Eddie Money?” Curtis asks, then begins singing and calling to “Two Tickets to Paradise.” He makes it sound as if the hit was written with square dancing in mind.

“Promenade halfway round, sides square through,” he sings. “We’ve waited so long, waited so long.

“Slide through, square through, swing and promenade … I’ve got two tickets to paradise, pack your bags and we’ll leave tonight…”

After a round dance, a couple more squares and a brief rest break, at 7:57, caller KC calls the squares together again.

This time, before he starts the patter, he sings out “Happy Birthday, Braids and Braves.” Then the dancing resumes.



