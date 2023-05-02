Larry G. Henry 1947 - 2024

Larry G. Henry, retired McMinnville Police Department Senior officer, passed away July 24, 2024, at his home.



Larry was born June 30, 1947, in Modesto, California, to Bea and Ted Henry. In 1957, the family moved to South Lake Tahoe, where he graduated high school in 1966. He met Bobbie Cox in 1969, and they were married on February 13,1971.



In 1983, the Henrys moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and Larry soon started working for the McMinnville Police Department. During his time in the force, he spent four years as a School Resource Officer at McMinnville High School.



Larry was instrumental, along with many local Sk8ers, in the designing, planning, and procuring of resources for the Drew Gary Ottley Memorial Skateboard Park in the late '80s.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmie and Dale Henry; sister, Nancy English; wife, Bobbie Henry; sister-in-law, Cindy Homestead; and his son, Troy Henry.



He is survived by his daughter, Heather Waibel; nephews, Cory and Michael Homestead; granddaughter, Jordan Bryant; and grandsons, Hunter Waibel and Holden Williams.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2024, at First Baptist Church in McMinnville.