Randy Bakanoff 1954 - 2024

Randall Gary Bakanoff, 70, crossed the rainbow bridge on August 13, 2024, after years of relentless fighting against various health troubles. A local guitar legend and dedicated softball coach, Randy impacted the community in countless ways. Starting at just six years old, his gift for playing the guitar was admired by all. Playing with the guitar behind his head, learning a new song within minutes, playing with his teeth, teaching others how to play without hesitation--he was truly a legend.



He was a loving and devoted father and friend, a comedian with quick wit, and a gentle yet feisty soul. His legacy will live on, and he will be missed beyond measure.



Randy was preceded in death by his father, Arlon Bakanoff. He is survived by his mother, Doreen Bakanoff of Dundee, Oregon; his children, Greg (Sierra) Bakanoff of Keizer, Oregon, Tricia Bakanoff (Jason) of Yamhill, Oregon, and Jennea (Ryan) Buxton of Carlton, Oregon; his brother, David Bakanoff of Dundee; and his four grandsons, Trask, Dane, Leroy, and Lewis.



Celebration of Life details to follow.