August 9, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 9, 2024

Lack of commitment?

Here we go again!

This procedure of giving the loser in an election a chance to redeem himself or herself seems counter to democratic principles. But that’s what we are facing with County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer, who lost to Bubba King in the primary, but gets another shot because a third candidate deprived King of a majority.

I understand Lindsay threatened to move back to Arizona if she lost the recall election. If so, why would the good voters of Yamhill County vote for someone who doesn’t have a vested interest in living here?

Philip Haynes

McMinnville