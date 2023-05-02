Donald G. Long Jr. 1977 - 2024

Donald G. Long Jr., of Gaston, Oregon, tragically lost his life on August 8, 2024, when the plane he was piloting crashed in the mountains outside Missoula, Montana.

Born November 26, 1977, Donnie was the second of four children born to Donald and Debra Long. Donnie spent all his life in the Willamette Valley of Oregon, graduating in 1996 from Yamhill-Carlton High School, where he lettered in football. Growing up around building and construction from helping his dad, Donnie set his sights on a career in the trades, first in manufactured homes, before finally settling on roofing. Donnie was the owner of Legacy Roofing, LLC in Forest Grove, Oregon.



Donnie married Kimberly Ann Ulloa on May 15, 2005, and together they raised seven children. In Kimberly, Donnie found a true partner and the love of his life. They made their home in Gaston on 30 acres overlooking Hagg Lake, where Donnie spent countless hours making the place his own and adding his own touches to make a beautiful home for his family. Donnie’s family was his entire world, and he never missed an event in their lives, loudly cheering them on. He exuded joy and love for those around him. “Pappo” loved his grandchildren very much, making time for each of them, always. From rides around the property on the Kubota, to fishing in his pond, carving pumpkins, reading books, and watching sports--his grandkids were his life.



An avid outdoorsman, Donnie enjoyed hunting and fishing from the time he was a boy. Some of his greatest memories were the annual hunting trips with his father, sons, brothers, and close family friends.



Growing up in Yamhill, Donnie was an athlete, playing baseball all through his youth and football through high school. The friendships he made through sports with coaches and teammates continued through his whole life. He was active in his children’s and grandchildren’s sports, as well, both coaching their teams and sponsoring, and could be counted on to be the loudest cheerleader at every game, driving all over the state to attend a game. He loved the Oregon Ducks and was a season ticket holder for many years, traveling all over the country to watch his team compete in bowl games. He was rarely seen without his Ducks' gear on. The last several years, Donnie became part of the Banks Braves family, cheering on his son’s team and making life-long friends with the other parents.



Donnie was the life of every party, and loved creating experiences and memories for those around him. He had a very large circle of friends, which included those from childhood as well as those he just met; everyone was made to feel special when they were with him. He went on numerous trips with his friends and family, from boating trips to Coeur d’Alene to Lake Shasta, to vacations in Belize, Mexico and Hawaii, were all memories made with those he loved. Taking his grandkids to Disneyland, or going there with his children, siblings, niece and nephew, he was a kid at-heart--racing everyone to the next ride.



Donnie’s sense of adventure led him to get his pilot’s license in 2022 and purchase his own plane. He loved to fly and share that adventure with everyone around him. Very often he would jump in his plane, taking his wife and others with him to enjoy a meal somewhere, and then fly back.



Donnie is survived by his wife, Kimberly Long of Gaston; his children, Ronni Villalobos, Alyssa (Wyatt) Worden, Dillan (Taylor) Long, Gabby Villalobos, all of Forest Grove, Alanna Villalobos of Springfield, Oregon, and Kade and Cali Long, both of Gaston; his five grandchildren, Cason, Beckett, Cruz, Boston, and Berkley, all of Forest Grove; his parents, Donald and Debra Long of Forest Grove; his siblings, Terah (Brandon) Webb of Yamhill, Klayt Long of George, Washington, and Blake Long of Forest Grove; parents-in-law, Juan and Rose Ulloa of McMinnville; siblings-in-law, Marie (Victor) Mejia-Ulloa of Amity, Kiko (Emily) Ulloa of Gaston, and Adrian (Elizabeth) Ulloa of Amity; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2024, at Kelly Field, 13050 Main Street, Banks, Oregon.