Water & Light office to reopen Thursday after vehicle crashes into front door

The McMinnville Water & Light office will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The office, at 855 N.E. Marsh Lane, was closed Wednesday after a pickup truck smashed into the door and glass entry at about 8 a.m.

Water & Light officials announced in a 5:30 p.m. press release Wednesday that the office will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 15, earlier than the timeline cited in the News-Register e-edition of Aug. 14.

McMinnville Fire Department responded to the incident but soon left the scene as no one was injured. The elderly driver of the truck stated that his foot had slipped off the brake while he was parking, according to Water & Light officials. There were no injuries to employees, customers, or the driver.

Water & Light managers immediately closed the lobby and took care of a few customers outside who had arrived soon after the accident. Employees cleaned up glass and metal framing while other staff erected a temporary wall and door to secure the front entrance. Just eight hours after the accident occurred, Water & Light is ready to serve customers in the office according to regular schedule on Thursday morning.

No damage estimate is available at this time. Permanent repairs could take up to four months, according to Water & Light’s contractor.