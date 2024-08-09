McMinnville man’s body found in Yamhill River

The body of 51-year-old McMinnville man was found Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the South Yamhill River, McMinnville Police reported Aug. 7 on Facebook.

He was identified as John T. McGanty, and next of kin were notified.

McGanty’s body was found west of the Three Mile Lane bridge after a call to emergency dispatch. The caller was able to lead McMinnville fire and police personnel to the scene.

The McMinnville Fire Department rope rescue team and personnel from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Department of Emergency Services worked together to bring the body up the steep, brush-covered bank to street level. McMinnville police conducted a death investigation on behalf of the State Medical Examiner, and were able to confirm the identity.

Authorities are not releasing information about the possible cause of death.

On Thursday, Capt. Scott Fessler said the department has requested an autopsy, but is awaiting word from the county medical examiner on whether the procedure will be scheduled. Due to heavy case demand and backlog, Fessler said, the state could opt not to do an autopsy in this case, A toxicology report is also under consideration, he added.

“There is nothing known at this time to indicate any potential danger to the community. This is an ongoing death investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” the department stated in the social media post.