Robert (Bob) Le Francois 1930 - 2024

Robert grew up in Limestone, Maine, until the age of 13, when he left home with his big brother, Al, and headed west to Los Angeles, California. It was during one of his return trips back east that he met Georgette (Georgie), who would soon become his beloved wife of 59 years.



Robert and Georgette lived in Mission Hills, California, with their three children, Dave, Ray, and Anne, until 1970, when they moved to McMinnville, Oregon.



Robert worked for the creamery for 15+plus years, where he made many lifelong friends before his retirement. After retiring, Robert and Georgette enjoyed motor-homing and camping on the McKenzie River with friends and family for over 40 years.



After Georgette’s passing in 2012, Robert maintained his active lifestyle, walking multiple miles daily throughout town, playing Bingo at the coast, watching planes take off and land at the local airport, visiting the Senior Center, and grabbing coffee with friends.



Robert is survived by his three children; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



We invite you to join Robert’s family and loved ones for a celebration of his life from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, August 30, at the McMinnville Senior Center.