Treasurer resigns over budget committee decisions

Otis
"Hampton Lumber approves this message"
Lulu
What a load of BS.
treefarmer
Highly disturbing (but not surprising) news. It would have been very helpful if this had been discussed at the George Fox forum last night. The BOC has driven their unrepresentative extremism right off the cliff. We can only hope that this resignation makes it crystal clear that WE NEED A CHANGE. The good people, who ACTUALLY serve the best interests of our citizens, must not be further subjected to such abuse. Thank you to Ms. Bledsoe for her courage, and I look forward to additional information being exposed. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and knowledge is the key to making the best decisions.
We can begin to put Yamhill County back on the path to decent representative government – we can vote for BUBBA KING!