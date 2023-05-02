Kenneth Dale Monagon 1948 - 2024

Kenneth Dale Monagon has left this earthly world and moved on to his forever home with Jesus Christ. He was born in upstate New York. His family of nine moved first to Arizona, Washington state, then settling in Oregon for the majority of his life.

Ken was married to Gwen L. (Blasingame) Monagon in 1969.

He had five children; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was proud to be their father and grandfather and loved his family dearly. They will be his forever legacy.

He leaves two brothers and two sisters; also, a few aunts and uncles; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a very fortunate man in that many of his “in-law” relatives loved and adored him as well.

Ken worked as a mechanic on the race car, “The Riddler," in the early years of marriage. That may have been what ignited his love of cars. From that, he went to iron work, then on to sheet metal fabrication for more than 30 years. He also became their freight manager for years. With a break in the sheet metal employment years, he became a self-employed restaurant owner for several years, and then back to sheet metal fabrication. Well before retiring, he moved his family to the countryside of Dayton. They wanted to grow something healthy, deciding on blueberries. Ken and family tended 15 acres of organic blueberries for many years.

He was an avid fan of the Seahawks football team. He loved fishing and hunting with his father and brothers. There was a lot of family camping, hiking, and fishing. He had a love for vintage and antique cars, belonging to the Igniters Car Club. He spent many years working on his old cars. He completely rebuilt from the ground up a 1972 Ranchero. This car is beautiful, and he enjoyed taking it to car shows all over the state and some out of state. The car won many honors and trophies. His latest endeavors were a 1923 Tall T Model A and a 1957 Ford convertible, which he had owned as a teenager. It broke down way back then in a farmer’s field, eventually being dumped in a ravine. Many decades later, someone pulled it out of the ravine and, finding it in Ken’s name, looked him up and asked if he wanted it back. It was still registered and titled in his name. Of course, he said yes, and had it hauled to his shop.

He was a patriotic man. He had a collection of eagles, which represented to him the strength and freedom to love America’s flag, God and Country.

