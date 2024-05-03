Budget committee slashes HHS fund to bolster others

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
Maybe that tax break given to Hampton Lumber wasn’t such a good idea after all!
I believe Mr. Wharff estimated the tax benefits to Hampton at $12-$15 million over 15 years.
Otis
Yes, but think of how much we'll all save on buying a sheet of plywood from Lowes?
pudelmom
This current crop of commissioners are an abomination. We have a chance to vote out at least one of these lousy "public servants" (who don't seem to actually care to serve the public, but only their cronies) in a few weeks. Hopefully, more intelligent minds will prevail in this election.
tagup
Isn’t it interesting that political allies get raises while political foes get ignored, have wages frozen (again) or get their position cut?..coincidence ? I think not….
Lulu
Most of these fossils would never survive in the private sector, where they would have to demonstrate some actual accountability. For the sake of Yamhill County and its reputation they are deliberately destroying with their blind arrogance and transparent biases, they must go. Anywhere else but here. And take their crony pals with them.