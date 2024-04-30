Local medical professionals speak out for Public Health

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
fiddler
SHOW ME THE SCIENCE!!!!!!!!
fiddler
Furthermore, THE STATISTICS ARE B.S. We all know that ANYTHING can be proved with stats. Why, let’s take the data and prove that the vaccines DO NOT WORK. Afterall, Pfizer testified to that in Europe.
fiddler
Moreover, your God, Fauci, stated that the odds of healthy children contracting covid were INFINITESIMAL. Now they’re all jabbed. $$$$
In 2017 & 2018 hundreds of millions of “COVID-19 Test Kits” were distributed by almost every country worldwide.
Five months BEFORE covid WHO told gov’ts that a coronavirus was around the corner.
In 2017 Fauci (your GOD) guaranteed there would be a pandemic during the first term of the Trump administration.
A 2013 song called “Pandemic” contains the lyrics: “2020 Coronavirus”. The artist said his research showed him this pandemic was planned for 2020.
A 2018 vid showed a coronavirus pandemic starting in Wuhan.
A 2015 patented COVID-19 Test was set to be released in 2020.
This is NOT conspiracy theory!
fiddler
The ‘big one’ is coming in 2030.
fiddler
Every 10 years … SARS, MERS, COVID….
Transmitted by an extremely rare land animal in a wet market in China, transmitted by a camel in the Middle East, transmitted person to person…. Maybe the next one is by air drop?
Russ
Fiddler: Your rant is a completely unhinged conspiracy theory. Please cite legitimate, authoritative sources and links. Do the research and cite it. Without such above-board sourcing no one should believe you.
macgirl
Fiddler your rants are showing just how brainwashed you are. The County Health Department website should give information about all vaccines available not just the Covid vaccine. Information should be available and provided for all who want it. Two commissioners are not wanting this information to be shared and are pushing their own agenda. You really need to stop spreading misinformation unless you can actually back it up with reliable sources. So basically “SHOW EVERYONE RELIABLE SOURCES “ or just stop commenting your BS!!
gayle
Why are non-medically trained people being allowed to make these kinds of decisions? YCPH provides information, prevention and treatment for many different issues and they are do a good job. I believe they should be self governing, relying on their staff to make decisions on immunizations and other aspects of Public Health Care. The commissioners of Yamhill County have no business, nor the education, to make governing regulations on this topic.