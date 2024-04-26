April 26, 2024 Tweet

Roger Currier: Back in the day, goal was to make our parks better

News-Register file photo##This 2011 photo shows property near the former Whiteson Landfill that the Yamhill County Parks Department had hoped to turn into a park and campground.



After reading all the letters about the pros and cons of the county’s parks, trail and recreation efforts, I felt I should drop my thoughts into the issue.

I served as a member of the Yamhill County Parks Board from 1982 to 1992, and as chair the last eight of those years, until a term limit was instituted.

We were the ones who had to plead with the commissioners to “create” a budget for county parks. Up to that time, even toilet paper came from a general budget.

I’m not sure where Tom Genco, the county’s only parks employee, drew his pay from. But it took us at least three years just to get a hand-crank lift for his truck so he could pick up dead animals for us.

Genco worked out of something in the yard that looked more like an outhouse than an office. He made do with a riding mower that looked as if it were wired together, as we had no money allotted.

But we were dedicated to the parks program and did all we could to create ways to find money. We even leased Deer Creek Park out once a year to the Society for Creative Anachronism, which staged mock battles between knights in armor.

The society brought in its own potable water and cleaned the grounds after wrapping up its re-enactments.

Every year I drove out to check on the situation. It was perfect every time, with never an accident or problem.

We managed to complete an inventory of all the property we owned, though some later got sold off. We actually drove out on our own to most of it to see first-hand what we had where.

When we hit salt water looking for potable water at Ed Grenfell Park, some of us went out to see. That’s how we did things.

In our quest for ways to gain funds or allocations, we lost a huge one when the commissioners decided at one point to classify the fairgrounds as a park. It seemed to fit just about every category for grants, so began siphoning off all the money that might have otherwise gone into outdoor recreation.

We had big plans for improvements on the hundred-acre site adjacent to the long-closed Whiteson Landfill when it was finally declared safe, but the commissioners never could get up the gumption to follow through.

We were also the ones who started the talks about what’s now known as the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, the trail so hated by the current commissioners. Of course, it was just referred to then as a rails-to-trails project, as that was what the rest of the country was calling them.

We had no money to purchase the right of way then, as our primary source was the State Marine Board, which was focused on Rogers Landing.

We were eager to see how the rail-to-trail conversion from Banks to Vernonia would turn out and how much it would be used. These days, they run out of parking spaces over there, with so many families wanting to get out and enjoy nature without traffic problems.

And it doesn’t just go “near” farmland. It actually passes through some farmers’ backyards.

That argument of trails being a problem for farmers is really a dumb one. It sounds more like a case of big donations “helping” people make up their minds on voting.

In closing, my comment would be that this board was originally made up of lay people with no connection to anyone who voted on their budget.

It consisted of people who cared about the outdoors and family enjoyment, keeping that foremost in mind. It was devoted to creating ways and places to help keep families enjoying the outdoors together as long and as often as possible — and free to use, as it was paid for in their taxes.

Thanks to all of you out there who served with me over that 10 years to make our parks better!