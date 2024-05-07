May 7, 2024 Tweet

Fire displaces McMinnville family of six

Rusty Rae/News-Register##No one was hurt in Sunday’s fire at a home on McDonald Avenue. Contents, including Jesse Pardigo’s tools for work as an arborist, were lost or damaged, and a GoFundMe account has been created.

Fire damage was mostly isolated to the garage/carport areas, but smoke did migrate into the main residence, according to Fire Marshall Ty Darby.

Darby said the fire was ruled accidental in nature, but the district did not yet know an exact cause on Monday.

Residents Karabeth Davis and Jesse Pardigo and their four children are unsure what, if any, of their belongings are salvageable, according to a GoFundMe account set up by friends and family.

“As of right now, they don’t know when and if they can return to their house. They lost everything in their garage and carport at the moment,” wrote friend Debi Bryant in the GoFundMe page. “Her husband is an arborist and lost all his work gear and tools. … They do have renters’ insurance, but until it’s done being investigated and then the adjuster comes, they are low on funds. They tried to go back and get clothing but they are all wet with smoke damage so they have what was on their backs when they vacated.”

Bryant said the Red Cross initially assisted the family with funds for two nights of lodging in a local hotel.

The GoFundMe page can be accessed here, and includes a list of needs, contacts and a link to a Meal Train sign-up.