16-year-old found shot to death in rural Yamhill

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate two unrelated shooting incidents, the first one that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 27, in rural Yamhill on Northwest Russell Creek Road, and claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

The sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit is working the case. The agency said in its original release of information that the death had been ruled a homicide. A cause and manner of death was not released with the most recent update.

The victim is from Polk County. A gender and identity have not been released. The victim, who has no connection to Yamhill County, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office Crime Victim Advocate’s Office is working with the victim’s family as it investigates the death.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Carlton, McMinnville, Newberg-Dundee police departments and Oregon State Police, in addition to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Yamhill County Public Works responded to the shooting scene.

The second shooting incident took place in rural Hillsboro and was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The 911 caller reported multiple gunshots being fired at a residence which is located near Bald Peak State Park.

Responding Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered evidence of gunfire and a very thorough area search was conducted using drones, a K-9 and personnel from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

After verifying there were no threats in the immediate area, additional investigative resources were called in, utilizing the Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team protocol.

Additional detectives from the McMinnville Police Department, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to assist the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office with processing an extensive scene.

Evidence of gunfire directed into the residence was recovered and investigators are following all leads developed from that evidence. There was one occupant of the home inside when the incident occurred, but the identity and whether or not the individual was hit by gunfire was not immediately released.

“While we strive to provide as much information as possible, there are times when details of a case are critical to the solvability of the crime(s), and we have to make a determination to hold back some information in order to protect the integrity of the case or allow time for detectives to follow specific leads before that information is released,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It also said whenever the sheriff’s office believes there is an active threat to a specific community notifications will be sent out using Yamhill County Alerts.

Residents not already signed up can do so by going to https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736727638#/signup





