By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • February 21, 2025 Tweet

The happiness shows through

##Hannah Straus

“You’ll be here for your anniversary? Wonderful!” Hannah Straus exclaimed, speaking to a future customer on the phone at the front desk of McMinnville’s Atticus Hotel.

A veteran of various aspects of the hospitality industry, she loves the Atticus, where she’s been working for three years now.

People respond to her genuine enthusiasm. “When you’re happy at work, it shows,” she said.

Working for the independently owned hotel, which Erin Stephenson and Brian Shea opened in 2018, makes a big difference to her. “I see the owners daily,” she noted.

Straus is one of about 30 staff members at the hotel. Another 20 work in the hotel’s Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Cypress.

“I love seeing them,” she said. “They care about the staff’s well-being.”

Straus spends her days welcoming customers and taking reservations by phone, often helping people plan their stays to include activities as well as lodging. She talks to them about transportation options, winery tours and places to dine — including Cypress, the hotel restaurant where she often has lunch.

She said the Atticus has good connections with area tour providers, such as James Tate’s NW Wine Tours, Nico Works 4 Wine and Oregon Posh Travels & Tours. She and other hotel personnel also are familiar with local wineries and can recommend places for guests to visit.

In addition to wine tourists, the Atticus frequently sees guests who are on cycling tours, staying in the hotel overnight and pedaling throughout the county during the day; groups on business retreats; and people making McMinnville a base for visiting a variety of locations, from Mount Hood to the coast, as well as nearby attractions such as the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum and Vista Hot Air Balloon adventures.

Straus particularly enjoys the special occasion guests, such as the anniversary pair to whom she was speaking. Others come to the hotel to celebrate birthdays or enjoy their first kid-free vacation, she said.

She happily greeted a couple traveling with their dog.

She’s a dog lover herself. She lives in Dallas with her malamute/husky mix, Luna, who she describes as the “calmest husky ever.” Even though it means leaving Luna, she said she’s happy to make the 30-minute drive to McMinnville for work every morning.

She started out in hospitality at 16, and later studied tourism management at Chemeketa Community College. She was a travel manager for AAA, then worked for Stoller Vineyards and a bank before joining the Atticus.

She began her hotel training by shadowing other employees who work in the morning, then at night. An experienced traveler, she also experienced the hotel’s amenities first hand by putting in an overnight stay.

“I enjoy the attention to detail here,” she said. “Everything has some meaning, and the bath products, tea, everything is locally sourced.”

The hotel also features vintage door knobs on every room, along with elevator rugs that are changed daily, so they tell guests whether it’s Tuesday, Friday or another day.

“That makes it unique, special and fun,” Straus said.