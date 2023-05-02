Join the Press Club - Build Community - Support Local Journalism

The News-Register Press Club, est. January 2024, is a premium addition to your newspaper subscription.

Along with listed benefits of membership, your dollars support a healthy, independent local news organization for Yamhill County. Press Club membership runs for 12 months and is separate from your regular News-Register subscription. Choose from two levels: Partner member ($100/year) or Premium Member ($250/).

Spread the joy with a Happy Ad

Each N-R Press Club member receives a FREE Happy Ad, a perfect way to wish someone a happy birthday, retirement, anniversary or any sort of message or congratulations you want shared with the community. Partner Members receive one 2x2 or 1x4 color ad; Premium members receive one 2x4 color ad.

Share a credit with a local nonprofit

Part of your membership fee goes back to a local nonprofit of your choosing. Partner members can direct $25 of advertising credit; Premium members can direct $100 of advertising credit. The organization must be a 501(c)3 that is based in Yamhill County. Nonprofits will be notified of the credit, which they will be able to use in News-Register publications any time.

Give a gift subscription

Each N-R Press Club member can donate a 3-month gift subscription to the News-Register to anyone living in Yamhill County.

Press Club Newsletter

N-R Press Club members receive occasional newsletters with club updates, insights into the News-Register process, and access to special discounts and events.

About those specials

Get behind-the-scenes access to local businesses, members only discounts and special deals, and invitations to gathering and events specially created just for you! We will connect you with our Community Partners, News-Register staff, and local nonprofits.

Join the N-R Press Club today!

PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP $250

PARTNER MEMBERSHIP $100

Questions? Call 503-687-1225 or email cbmason@newsregister.com

And for other ways to support the News-Register, Click Here