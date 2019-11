Nov 9, 2019 10:00 am Location: Parade begins at the east end of Third Street in McMinnville



The annual Veterans and First Responders Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at the east end of Third Street in McMinnville. Marchers and floats will gather at 9 a.m. at the McMinnville Praise Church parking lot. For more information, contact Angel Mendoza at 503-434-8227 or ammendoza80@gmail.com.