May 16, 2019 - May 18, 2019 Location: Downtown McMinnville



The 19th annual UFO Festival will be held Thursday through Sunday, May 16-18, in McMinnville. Highlights include talks by expert ufologists, panel discussions, a costume ball, an alien parade, live music and the Alien Abduction Dash 5K and Kids Fun Run. Back for its second year is the winetasting event “Close Encounters of the Third Vine,” held Thursday night at McMenamins. For more information or to purchase tickets for speaker events, visit ufofest.com.