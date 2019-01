Zero Waste McMinnville will offer "The Styrofoam Story in McMinnville: Past, Present and Future," a free presentation, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the McMinnville Public Library’s Carnegie Room, 225 N.W. Adams St.



For more information, e-mail ZeroWasteMcMinnville@gmail.com or visit www.zerowastemcminnville.org.