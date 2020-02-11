Oregon Care Partners will host “Safe Medication Use in Older Adults” from 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Red Lion Inn & Suites, 2535 N.E. Cumulus Ave., McMinnville. The free class is designed for anyone who provides care for an aging loved one, as well as those who work in professional caregiver settings, public safety or social work.



For more information, call 1-800-930-6851 or visit OregonCarePartners.com.