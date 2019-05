The Native Plant Society of Oregon’s Cheahmill Chapter will hold its annual wildflower show and native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Various wildflowers will be displayed and locally grown native plants will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information, call 971-267-0058.