The Amity High School FFA will host a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Amity Greenhouse, adjacent to the high school, 503 Oak Ave. Students will be selling plants including fuchsia baskets, petunias, zonal geraniums, impatiens. Sales by cash or check only. For more information, call the high school at 503-835-2181.