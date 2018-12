Santa Claus will make an appearance from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Serendipity Ice Cream, 502 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. A picture with Santa will be available for a donation of three canned food items. Hot cocoa or cider will be provided. The event is a benefit for YCAP. For more information, call the shop at 503-474-9189.