The See Ya Later Foundation is holding a photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Sage Restaurant, 406 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Pictures are $10 each and include a print and e-mail copy. For more information or to reserve a time slot, call 503-434-1730 or visit www.seeyalater.org.