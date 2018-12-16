Holiday Ballet

Gallery Ballet & Tap presents its 2018 performance of “The Nutcracker” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Dec. 16 and 17, at Gallery Theater, 210 N.E. Ford St., McMinnville. General admission is $15 or $10 for students and seniors. Premium seating is available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at Incahoots in McMinnville or at the door. For more information, call the dance school at 503-472-4866.