Hillside Retirement Community will hold a Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, at 900 N. Hill Road, McMinnville. The fair will include health screenings, speakers, samples, vendors and door prizes. For more information, contact Susie Stellflug at 503-883-4569 or susan.stellfug@brookdale.com.