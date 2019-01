Jan 10, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

The McMinnville High School Symphonic Choir presents “Symphonic Sweets and Songs” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, in the school’s food court, 615 N.E. 15th St. Students will sing a variety of solos, duets, ensembles and full-choir pieces. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the student accounts office. For more information, e-mail Robin Pederson at rpederson@msd.k12.or.us.