McMinnville Athletic Club’s 25th annual Crab Feed and Auction is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St. Crab dinner tickets are $35 and sausage dinner tickets are $20 when purchased at the door. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the high school’s sports programs. For more information or to order tickets in advance at a discount, contact the McMinnville High School Athletic Department at 503-565-4206 or e-mail macclub97128@gmail.com.