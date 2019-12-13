The Community Christmas Cantata Choir presents “What Kind of Throne” at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at the First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton. The concert will feature a combination of contemporary and traditional styles. Lyrics will be interpreted in American Sign Language. Performances will continue in various locations throughout the county through Dec. 22.



Admission is free, but a free will offering will benefit the Yamhill County Food Bank. For more information, call Lee or Linda Schrepel at 503-662-3926 or visit cantatachoir.org.