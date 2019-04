The 11th annual Camellia Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St., Newberg. The festival features a celebration of Asian/Pacific Rim cultures through art, food, performances and horticulture.



Vendors will sell food, crafts and jewelry. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.newbergcamelliafestival.com.