Friends of the McMinnville Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Carnegie Room at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Paid members may shop early, starting at 9 a.m. Most books cost $1; at 1 p.m., they will be available for $3 a bag. For more information, call Ken Carter at 916-524-8147.