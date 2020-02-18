Alzheimer's Presentation

Women in Business will host the program “Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Learn What You Don’t Know,” presented by Sheryl Sodorff of Willamette Valley Hospice, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the McMinnville Center for the Arts, 636 N.E. Baker St. Admission is $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members. For more information, contact the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce 503-472-6196 or email chamberinfo@mcminnville.org.