Alzheimer's Presentation

Feb 18, 2020 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm 5:15pm-6:30pm

Location: McMinnville Center for the Arts
Map: 636 NE Baker St

Women in Business will host the program “Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Learn What You Don’t Know,” presented by Sheryl Sodorff of Willamette Valley Hospice, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the McMinnville Center for the Arts, 636 N.E. Baker St. Admission is $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members. For more information, contact the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce 503-472-6196 or email chamberinfo@mcminnville.org.

McMinnville Center for the Arts
McMinnville Center for the Arts 636 NE Baker St
