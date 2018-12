Duniway Leadership Class students are holding a 5K Fun Run fundraiser to benefit the Special Olympics at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Duniway Middle School, 575 N.W. Michelbook Lane, McMinnville. Registration, which opens at 9:30 a.m., is by donation; $10 to $20 per person is suggested. For more information, call David Holmes at 503-290-6954