Zara "Zip" Ray Potter - 1925 - 2019

Zip, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with his Lord on April 18, 2019. He spent his life serving the Lord through his ministry and service to the church and always put his love of God and family first. He loved to farm, garden, hunt, fish, play and watch sports, and spend time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Iola Potter; and sisters, Evelyn Patrick and Evea Bjork. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; children, Rob Potter, wife Marty, Marsha Fairbanks, husband Don, Tana Williams, husband Doug, Andi Ferguson, husband Rick, Daryl Potter, wife Debbie, and Sonia Buffington, husband Gary. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Rust, Maxine Coburn and husband Ray; and many nieces and nephews.



Zip's Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. June 1, 2019, at High Lakes Christian Church in La Pine, Oregon.