Yes, we feel your pain; but it was preordained

Who says history doesn’t repeat itself?

On March 10, the McMinnville City Council approved the 280-unit Baker Creek North subdivision despite plenty of opposition.



As the second phase in a large development the same applicant has underway next door on McMinnville’s fast-growing west side, it drew fire for threatening to overtax sewer, water, road and school systems, removing valuable farmland from production, imposing questionably high densities, encroaching on fragile wetlands and eliminating prized open spaces and tree cover.



However, the city’s legal and land use advisers stated the land in question had been marked for urban development many years ago, when it was included in the urban growth boundary. They said the site met all legal criteria, so the city’s elected representatives had no legitimate grounds for refusal.



That didn’t stop Councilors Zack Geary and Adam Garvin from lodging dissenting votes as an “I hear you” gesture to opponents. And the lack of unanimity on the measure’s first reading forced the council to vote anew March 24.



But the result was identified. The two nays were noted for the record and the city moved on.

Fast-forward to August and shift the action to Carlton.



If it sounds like you’ve heard it all before, you have. Only the names have changed.



On Aug. 4, the Carlton City Council voted 5-2 to approve the 77-unit second phase of the JR Meadows subdivision. It’s a followup to phase one, approved in December and now underway.



By casting no votes on first reading, Councilors Linda Watkins and Kathy Mahar forced a reconsideration, conducted Sept. 1 with the same result.

The opposition arguments voiced in Carlton were virtually identical to those in McMinnville — and, indeed, to those raised with relentless regularity at local land use hearings everywhere.



So was the counsel provided by legal and planning officials, who essentially advised councilors: Regardless of your personal opinion on this project, the applicant has met the letter of the law and you have no right to stand in his way. This decision was effectively made when the city established its current urban growth boundary; it’s out of your hands at this point.



Not all land use decisions are so preordained. Not by any means.



Often, citizens have a real opportunity to affect the ultimate decision with the testimony they offer in the public hearing process. And councilors have a clear opportunity to make that decision on the basis of the evidence they find most compelling.



However, the hearing process and ensuing council consideration are more show than substance when it comes to some of the most impactful developments a community can face. In such cases, both citizens and decisionmakers feel the frustration.

There is a reason for establishing legal regulations in advance, of course.



Most importantly, it ensures decisions will be made on the basis of established criteria uniformly applied to all. Otherwise, determined opposition would almost inevitably prevail, subjecting a passive majority to the whims of an aroused and self-interested minority.

The lessons here?



Take great care in establishing criteria that may bind your successors for future decades to come. And be crystal clear with opponents at the outset, lest they harbor unfounded hopes about their ability to ward off unwelcome development in their neghborhood.

In our experience, minimizing surprises serves as a useful guiding policy for elected officials.