YCSO warns of scam calls for missing jury duty and warrants

Yamhill County Sheriff Office has received several dozen calls and in-person visits from citizens reporting they were contacted by law enforcement regarding missing jury duty, outstanding civil claims and outstanding warrants.

According to YCSO, these were all the results of scam calls.

YCSO advises residents to keep a watch out for red flags, such as:

- Calls from people you don’t know or recognize.

- People asking for your bank account information.

- Request for payment via pre-paid cards or gift cards.

- Strangers asking you to text a photo of your ID.

- Callers using real phone numbers or names of local law enforcement people to sound legitimate.

- Threats to wire money or be arrested.

“You may think that you’d never fall prey to this scam, but people do all the time,” YCSO stated in a press release. “So please, help us education your family and friends, especially those most vulnerable.”