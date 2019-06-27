YCINT raids Willamina residence

Unique Jackson John Voigt Jr.

WILLAMINA - The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at a residence at 144B First St. in Willamina Thursday morning, according to Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Ray. The 7 a.m. raid was the result of a short-term investigation at the home.

Taken into custody were Unique Lei Ann Jackson, 29, and John William Voigt Jr., 30, both of the Willamina address.

Jackson was charged with two counts each of felony delivery and possession of a controlled substance/heroin and methamphetamine. She is lodged in jail on $537,500 bail.

Voigt was charged with one count each of delivery and possession/meth. His bail was set at $17,500, and he posted the required 10 percent to secure his release.

Investigators seized about one ounce of meth and one-half ounce of heroin at the residence. There was also evidence that the home was being used for drug dealing purposes.

YCINT was assisted by the sheriff's office, Grand Ronde Tribal and Newberg-Dundee police departments.