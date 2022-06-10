YC to graduate 53 June 12

Commencement will start at 5 p.m. at the football stadium. Graduating seniors will walk into the stadium, then be seated on the field.

Valedictorians are Olivia Davison, Layla Knight, Tiger Reimann and Olivia Southard. The salutatorian is Kathryn Slater.

All of the valedictorians will speak, as will the salutatorian.

Principal Steve Cooper will speak, as well. Agriculture teacher Jared Collins will deliver the staff address. Superintendent Clint Raever, who was YC High principal for the Class of 2022’s first three years of high school, will introduce the school board.

Members of Yamhill Carlton High School’s Class of 2022 are:

Jaedyn Antle, James Ausmus, Mikayla R .Barnett, Giulia Bassignana, Renee Elisabeth Belt, Charlotte Billings, Annica De Brattain, Axel M. Brattain, Luke T. Brewer, Roxanne Nicole Brown, Antonio Businaro, Anthony Calhoon, Andy C. Caloca-Wood,

Giada Caresia, Dylan Corrigan, Olivia Marie Davison, Karoliina Eskelinen, Taylor Jae Evans, Natosha Foster, Haven Harp, Elizabeth L. Hetzler, Vincent Frank Hoffarth, Wyatt J. Hurley, Sophia Rose James, Cheyanna J. Kelly, Andrew D. R. Kern, Olivia Marie Kern,

Layla Marcella Knight, Lucy Koopman, Franca Kremer, Nole Thomas Lawson, Josiphene Liberty Lee, James R. McGraw, Flavia Miozzi, Kyden James Nuorala, Jacob Lane Preston, Sean I. Prine, Tiger Lucas Reimann, Kenneth W Ricketts,

Adam David Robbins, Dee Rorabaugh, Madison Ryan, Kathryn A Slater, Kailani Soberon, Olivia Faith Marie Allnoch Southard, Kyla Rose Speigel, Thomas Thiede, Asher G. Tindall, Brodin L. Tuning, Kaydence Vertner, Kendal Vickers, Kole Whiting, Johanna Wischhusen.