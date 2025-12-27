By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • December 27, 2025 Tweet

Yamhill wrestling wins Bill Hagerty

Both Yamhill Carlton wrestling teams won the Bill Hagerty at Nestucca High School on Dec. 20.

The boys scored 200 points, walking away with one champion and four runners-up and the girls team had 101 points and three champions.

For the Tigers, Lucas Hill was the sole competitor of the 113-weight class on the boys side of the tournament and earned championship status and points for YC.

Veteran girl wrestlers Onlay Tindall (140), Addison Tuning (145-155) and freshmen Kaydee Ingram (110-115) earned championship status.

Junior Preston Xiong (120) had a great weekend, as he won his opening match by a 12-4 decision, then in the second round won by fall at 46 seconds. The semifinals posed more of a challenge as he battled Waldport’s Benito Matias into the third round, winning by fall at 3:59 leading 5-3.

Xiong advanced to the finals and was so evenly matched with Irrigon’s Anthony Vasquez that the match went to extra rounds and ended at the ultimate tie breaker.

The Tiger had led early on in the first round, but by the third overtime the match was still tied 10 all.

Vasquez executed a near fall, picking up four points, enough for victory, winning 14-10 and Xiong finishing as runner-up.

Also taking second for the Tigers were Kalob Dallas (125), Wesley Cicoria (165), Tyler Pond (175), Aubrey Mortimore (110-105), Madeline Allen (110-115) and Elliana Smith (235).

Taking third over the weekend were Cooper Marshall (106), Johnathan Hernandez-Rubio (132), Nick Titular (138), Gavin Smith (285), Autmn Thompson (120) and Eden Fulcher (170).

For Amity, senior Edith “Edi” Betts (135) took first at the Bill Hagerty Tournament, leading the Warriors to fourth place with 51 points, behind second place Toledo (72.5 points) and third place Regis (72 points).

The Amity boys took ninth at the tournament with 59.5 points.

Shane Myers (144) nabbed second place and Matthew Trunde (157) took third.

Dayton senior Aliyah Sauceda wreaked havoc on her opponents at the Grants Pass Winter Kick Off winning the 170-weghtclass.

She went 5-0 over the weekend, winning three matches by fall and the quarterfinals by a 6-0 decision.

In the finals against Juno Trudell of North Eugene, Sauceda lead 4-0 in the first period a takedown. In the third period, Sauceda scored three more points on a take down and won by fall at 5:22 minutes leading 7-0.

Sauceda notched 16 points for the Pirates.

Senior Danika Moody (155) claimed second place for Dayton, going 4-1.

The Pirate girls took tenth out of 49 schools.

The Willamina Bulldogs had four champions at the Hadden Invitational at Sprague High School on Dec. 20.

The boys finished fifth out of 16 teams. On the girls’ end of the tournament there were no team scores.

Senior Paige Baker (190) won after going five minutes against Summitt’s Anya Haar. In the second period Baker was down, as Haar led 8-6. Then in the third period Baker scored two take downs.

Haar escaped twice, but it wasn’t enough as Baker cinched a 12-11 victory.

For the boys, junior Grayson Hubbard (120), senior Adonijah Stanton (132) and senior Kizor Savage (144) earned gold.

Hubbard won his semifinals match 21-5 over Parker Hammer from Cascade. In the finals the Bulldog defeated Ian Macy of Southridge by fall when the match was tied four-all.

Stanton racked up points against his opponents in the first two round, winning by technical fall at 20-3 and 19-2. In the finals he bested Harrisburg’s Andrei Donayri, 10-4.

Savage kept his first three opponents on a tight leash, winning the matches in the first round. However, Harrisburg’s Connor Olson was more of a challenge.

Olson didn’t score a single point in the match but squirmed his way out of being pinned. At the end of the third period, after three take downs and a near fall, Savage won by a major 14-0 decision and